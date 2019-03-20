The Venice Art Center is happy to announce a brand new, unique fundraising event: “Artini,” planned for April 10 starting at 6 p.m.
Artini is a martini tasting event in which local restaurants compete for the best tasting martini and the most artistic martini, for which the winners will receive a plaque.
Restaurants will be doing a light food pairing to complement their signature martini. Participating restaurants include: Made in Italy, Café Venice, Bonefish Grill, Crow’s Nest, Allegro Bistro, and more to be announced. You can also indulge in our olive/appetizer bar sponsored by Lucky’s Market.
The public is invited to come and vote for their favorite signature martini, enjoy the food pairings, live music, reverse raffle, live painting and much more. VAC artists are painting one of a kind martini glasses which will be for sale at the event.
Special thanks to our sponsor, The Ron Ihrig Foundation, and also to our media sponsor, Venice Gondolier Sun. We will be pouring samples of “Rontini” martini in honor of our sponsor. There will also be an open soda, beer and wine bar.
Don’t miss this exclusive one of a kind event and support the Venice Art Center as well as supporting our local restaurants, art and culture in Venice. If you are a restaurant that is interested in participating, contact Mary Moscatelli at 941-485-7136.
Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for non-members. They are limited and on sale now at Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice, FL 34285 or by calling 941-485-7136.
