VENICE - The Venice Art Center is loosening some restrictions as CDC advice and Florida modifications have changed in recent days.
But its Board of Directors and executive director are maintaining several health and safety measures - including requiring face coverings in common areas, galleries and hallways, it said in a Wednesday email.
"We are loosening our restrictions by no longer requiring temperature checks and tracing sign-ins," it said. "There have been several changes. We are evaluating the latest CDC guidance monthly. This is an unprecedented situation that we will all face together, and we thank you all for your support and understanding."
During classes, instructors will ask if vaccinated students would like to remove masks during the course. For that to happen, it will be a unanimous class decision, it said.
If there is one person uncomfortable about it, all participants will need to wear a mask, the email states.
"This discussion will occur at the beginning of every session in order to allow for flexibility on decisions," it said. "If an instructor is not comfortable without mask wearing, then all students must wear a mask."
Anyone who leaves the classroom needs to wear a mask as well.
"We believe that this policy will allow teachers to have flexibility as well as students," it said.
It noted the policy will continue to be evaluated and approved by its Borad of Directors and executive director monthly and may continue to change.
According to the email, the policy also states:
• Only café customers in the café hallway.
• Six feet social distancing.
• No more than 10 students in a class. Online classes are an option for instructors.
• Only enrolled students, instructors and staff can enter an assigned classroom.
• No receptions for now.
• Those entering art exhibitions should consider doing so online.
• Receiving exhibition safely has been created.
• Each classroom will only have one class per day.
• All enter though the front entrance.
• Added sanitation in classrooms and bathrooms each day.
• Classrooms are fogged to sanitize air and surfaces each day.
• Anyone who is sick will be asked to leave.
• Those refusing to follow rules will be asked to leave.
• Masks are worn and must cover nose and mouth by staff, visitors, volunteers, students and instructors.
• There will be not more than 30 visitors in the Venice Art Center gallery at any one time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.