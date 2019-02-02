The 2019 Venice Book Fair and Writers Festival is a two-day affair. The first day features workshops that will focus on writing and publishing. Day two will feature books for sale and a chance to meet authors, publishers and others in the field.
Workshops will be held Friday, March 15, beginning at 2 p.m. in the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave.
Presenting authors will sell and sign copies of their books immediately after their presentations.
Friday schedule
- 2-3 p.m.: “Today’s Youth Market” will feature a panel of children’s authors who will offer a glimpse of the children’s literature market, including middle grade and young adult publishing. They will discuss the work of writers and illustrators.
Panelists include Alexandria Lafaye, associate professor of English at Greenville College and mother of five with more than a dozen children’s books published; Joan Hiatt Harlow, another children’s author who draws on her family to weave entertaining tales for young people; and, tentatively, Hillary Homzie, lecturer, playwright and author from Charlottesville, Virginia. Writers Festival committee member Sheila Renfro will moderate the panel.
The panel authors will sell and sign books until 3:30 p.m..
- 3:30-4:30 p.m.: “From Inspiration to Publication” is the focus of the next panel. Authors will share insights into all aspects of both non-traditional and traditional book publishing, including query letters, finding a literary agent, the editing process, publicizing and marketing your book.
- Participants are authors Kim Cool, Lisa Daily, Susan Klaus, Amanda Leuck and a representative from Peppertree Publishing. Committee members Beth Donofrio and Nancy Pike will moderate.
Panel authors will sell and sign books until 5 p.m.
- 5 p.m.: Action thriller novelist David Hagberg will present a master class for writers: “Building Believable Characters, and how to keep the plot going.” A human being is a complex piece of work. Creating one — or actually many — for a novel, is the key to whether a story works or just falls flat on its creative face. That’s the bad news. The good news is that with a fe
- w little tricks, coming up with complex, multi-faceted characters is relatively easy and fun. In addition, keeping the plot moving along is even easier — you merely ha
- ve to let your characters take over the story and drive it.
A reception with wine and cheese will follow from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all the participants of the workshops.
A $20 donation is requested for participation in any or all of the presentations and including the closing reception.
The Venice Book Fair will follow on Saturday, March 16, at nearby Blalock Park, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet authors, illustrators and learn about writers organizations and more from the many exhibitors at the tents that will be set up in the park.
For more information, to make reservations for the workshops, or, if you are in the industry and want to sign up for a booth, email: venicewritersfestival@gmail.com. Those who sign up for a booth before Feb. 1, will receive a discount. Booth includes a tent, 8-foot long table and two chairs. All one has to do is come with the merchandise.
Visit:VeniceBookFair.com
