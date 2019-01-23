The Venice Chorale performs “The Gift of Life: Six Canticles of Creation,” by John Rutter, with orchestra, at its next concert, “Shades of Love,” on Feb. 10, 7 p.m, at the Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC).
This piece celebrates all the different facets of the miracle of creation, particularly the love and joy of life to be found within it, no matter your religious beliefs.
It is Rutter’s first extended choral work since “Mass of the Children,” which The Venice Chorale performed in April 2017.
The chorale performs this piece to celebrate the many shades of love found all around us — in our personal lives, our community and in the beauty of the world.
In addition, the chorale’s February concert highlights its talented apprentices.
The Venice Chorale is thrilled to have 10 high school students participating in its Apprentice Program this year. Chosen by Artistic Director Peter Madpak after auditions in September, students are awarded a stipend to further their music education and performance opportunities.
The Venice Chorale Youth Chorus will also be performing.
Tickets are $20-$25, and $5 for students. To purchase, call the VPAC Box Office at 941-218-3779, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or visit: TheVeniceChorale.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.