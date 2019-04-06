The Venice Chorale

The Venice Chorale will perform its season finale Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at Venice Performing Arts Center.

The Venice Chorale will perform Johannes Brahms’ “Eins Deutsches Requiem” (“A German Requiem”) with orchestra under the direction of Peter A. Madpak, at the Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC) Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

The chorale welcomes soloists Johanna Fincher, soprano, and Peter Sims, baritone.

Unlike most requiems, which offer prayers for the dead using Latin text from the traditional mass of the Roman Catholic Church, Brahms’ “German Requiem” is focused on offering comfort to the living and uses a combination of text from the Old and New Testaments and Biblical Apocrypha from Luther’s translation of the Bible. His remark that “As far as the text is concerned, I will confess that I would very gladly omit the “German,” and simply put “of Humankind” suggests that he wished to offer this solace to all listeners, regardless of their own religious beliefs or backgrounds.

The chorale’s season finale also features pieces sung by The Venice Chorale Youth Chorus and The Venice Chorale Apprentice Chorus.

Tickets are $20-$25 and $5 for students. To purchase, call the VPAC Box Office at 941-218-3779, Monday — Friday, 10 a.m. -2 p.m., or visit: thevenicechorale.org.

VPAC is located at 1 Indian Ave., Venice, Florida.

