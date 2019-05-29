The Venice Circus Arena, home to The Greatest Show on Earth from 1960-1992, lives on in miniature.
Created over some 18 months by Venice resident and master model maker Bill Dovel, the scale model of the only arena built in North America by a circus will serve as a reminder of the one thing above all others that put Venice, Florida, on the world map.
When the 100-car train owned by the old Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus left its former home in Sarasota in 1959, emblazoned on every car that would criss-cross the United States that year were the words, “Venice, Florida, Winter Home of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.”
Boom times followed.
Condos rose along the beach. Other condos and new homes were built on and off what since 1967 has been referred to as “the island.” Each fall, when the circus came to winter quarters, residents and visitors would line Venice Avenue as circus performers and many animals paraded to the arena site. From 1967 on, the train would stop closer to the arena and the animals would be paraded to the site over what is today known as “the Circus Bridge.”
The new show would be created and rehearsed in the arena which was modeled after the performance area of Madison Square Garden in New York City.
It was important that all the rigging be standardized to fit those dimensions for consistency and also for the safety of performances, famous aerialist Tito Gaona said.
Gaona worked with Dovel to create miniature rigging for the arena model, including tiny rope ladders such as the larger ones performers would use to climb to the top of the arena to perform. There are tiny trapezes and other tools of the circus trade. On the wall of the former office of late circus owner Irvin Feld are the words, “Home of the Flying Gaonas.” That too is a carbon copy of yet another part of the old arena.
As the model building neared completion, Dovel went out to purchase miniature circus animals in tribute to such performers as Gunther Gebel-Williams of Venice, the world’s most famous animal trainer.
Signage, rigging and miniature animals were simply the finishing touches on the model which contains some 2,600 tiny seats. The seats were made from construction paper the same color as the covering of the arena’s original padded seats. Dovel crafted a “jig” in order to place the tiny seats in precise rows as they were placed in the actual arena. The old arena had closer to 4,500 seats, but to install that many in this model would have meant the seats would have been too tiny or the model would have become too large.
“This model represents as much as possible the real thing in miniature,” Dovel said. “Tito had some seats, so I went to his house and scaled down the seats.”
The scale of the model is 4 mm to a foot. There are 25.4 mm to an inch, Dovel said.
“The only thing that was bought were four spotlights and the animals.”
Many of those who saw the arena at its unveiling pointed to where they would sit each year to watch the premier performances.
Gaona said that of all the arenas where he performed in America, the Venice Arena was his favorite.
“When I was up on the platform looking down I saw snow and diamonds,” he said, with a twinkle in his eyes. “The diamonds were the glasses of the older people in the audience and the snow was their grey and white hair.”
The arena floor has three rings, decorated to look like the actual paint-decorated rings. It has a giant door in the back to allow giraffes, elephants and even large circus equipment easy access. Wide entrance doors at the front served the thousands of fans who attended the world premier performances which were held in the Venice circus arena before The Greatest Show on Earth left for its annual tour. Sliding doors led from the entrance area into the west end of the arena.
At the east end of the area, a curtain separated the performance area from the staging area at the back of the building. Costume shop, dressing rooms, lavatories and a gathering area for performers were on two levels at either side of the staging area for the shows that ran like clockwork.
Four lights in the corners of the arena illuminate the interior which is topped by replica girders painted the same shade of blue as in the old arena.
The arena model will be featured in the main room of the Venice Circus History Museum that will be installed in a renovated former Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey train car. It has been undergoing renovations and reconstruction for more than a year at UniGlade on Spur Street off Seaboard Avenue. It is hoped that the new museum will be ready to be unveiled within a year.
Chuck Sidlow, the Youngest Boss Clown in the history of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, attended the model unveiling. An active participant on the musuem committee, Sidlow will donate several items to the project for use in a replica of his former accommodations on the train car when he was the boss clown, making him a mid-level performer/administrator.
When he was hired as a performer after graduation from the show’s Clown College, he had a 4-foot by 6-foot space referred to as a bunk and a trunk space on the train. Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of clown college who rose to being an executive with the Ringling Circus, will be honored with a replica of her original space. The other major room will honor the family of famed animal trainer, the late Gunther Gebel-Williams. His wife Sigrid is also on the committee. Sigrid, daughter, Tina, and his son, Mark Gebel, all had animal acts in the Greatest Show on Earth. The Gebel-Williams family had an entire train car for themselves when on the road. They live in a family compound in Venice Gardens.
Venice Theatre’s resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof is assisting with the museum’s exhibit layout.
Mary Huba and George Miller are the chairmen of the museum committee, which has raised about $180,000 for the project that is under the umbrella of the Venice Area Historical Society. When completed the circus train car museum will be installed on a siding adjacent to the caboose at the Historic Venice train Station. A platform will allow the existing elevator and steps to reach the new museum and the caboose, which is home to the Historical Society.
The model of the circus arena can be seen each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Venice Train Depot now through October.
