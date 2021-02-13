Mary Deur, Venice Concert Band president, announced the Venice Concert Band has continued its annual awards to local school bands for musical instruments and band supplies.
The organization has done so even though the Venice Concert Band itself has been unable to present programs this season at the Venice Performing Arts Center due to COVID restrictions.
Russ Bullis, Venice Concert Band treasurer, personally delivered checks of $2,000 each to Ian Ackroyd, director of Venice Middle School Band, for sheet music and general band supplies, to David Wing, director of Venice High School Band, for a tenor saxophone, and to Victor Mongillo, director of Pine View Middle School, for an alto saxophone and PPE COVID supplies for the band.
Supporting the area music programs is a special interest of the Venice Concert Band.
The band members are grateful for the donations from their patrons that help support these awards. The band also applauds the work these school band directors do with the young musicians as they are the future of music in the community.
