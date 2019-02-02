Venice Concert Band will present its February concert entitled “Tribute to Love” at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Monday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m.
Lovely music is in the air as the band performs a wide variety of selections such as “Feeling Good” from “Roar of the Greasepaint-The Smell of the Crowd.” Soprano Doreen Curp will join the band to perform both “On the Sunny Side of the Street” and George Gershwin’s “Tribute To Love.”
This wonderful medley includes four of Gershwin’s all time favorite tunes including: “S’ Wonderful,” “Love is in the Air,” “Embraceable You,” and “They Can’t Take That Away from Me.”
Euphonium soloist, Daniel Bowles, will perform “Napoli” by Hermann Bellstedt. You will also be treated to “Can’t Help Falling in Love” as presented by Natalie Barber on the alto saxophone.
The “Carmen Suite” will feature four memorable melodies from the opera by the same name. There will be a lovely medley of songs by the incomparable composer Leroy Anderson as you will hear “Serenata,” “The Syncopated Clock,” “Blue Tango,” and “Bugler’s Holiday.”
Another medley will feature selections written by Cole Porter including “Anything Goes,” “What Is This Thing Called Love,” and “Night and Day.”
Tickets will be available for online-only purchases beginning Feb. 4 at 9:00 a.m. through Feb. 18 at 9:00 a.m. at the band’s website: VeniceConcertBand.org.
Tickets will be available the night of the concert at the Venice Performing Arts Center’s box office for cash purchases only.
