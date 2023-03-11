VENICE — The Venice Concert Band, under the artistic direction of Bob Miller, will present “Conflicts” on Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. in the Venice Performing Arts Center on the Venice High School campus.
This concert presents musical selections that illustrate challenges and conflicts people may face in life.
The first challenge presented in this concert is a work that was inspired by a whitewater-rafting trip in the mountains of southern West Virginia and shows man’s conflict with nature.
“Into the Raging River” by Steven Reineke tells this story of a person who experiences such a challenge.
Conflicts also occur in the medical field as many people struggle with serious illnesses. The Venice Band will perform a composition by composer John Pasternak that depicts a very different and personal challenge.
“To A Place Called Hope” was written five years ago as an anthem for children battling cancer.
On a lighter note, attendees will hear a performance of the ever popular “Bugler’s Holiday” by Leroy Anderson as three of the band’s trumpeters show how challenging it is to perform this energetic selection involving rapid tonguing.
The second piece is a tribute to Lionel Hampton who made the vibraphone so famous.
The concert will feature two selections involving man’s personal battles in time of war. First, attendees will hear selections from “Les Miserables,” a musical based on the novel of the same name by French poet and novelist, Victor Hugo.
This musical tells the story of the French student revolution of 1832. In this arrangement, there will be “At the End of the Day,” “I Dreamed a Dream” “Master of the House,” “On My Own,” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?”
This concert also features “South Pacific: Symphonic Scenerio” by Rodgers and Hammerstein as arranged by Robert Russell Bennett. This selection includes many of the memorable songs from this show set during World War II: “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Bali Ha’i,” “A Wonderful Guy,” and “There Is Nothing Like A Dame.”
Soprano Doreen Curp joins the Venice Concert Band to sing “Bring Him Home” from “Les Miserables” and a number of tunes from the “South Pacific” medley.
Tickets are available for online-only purchase on the band’s website:
Tickets also may be obtained the night of the concert at the box office of the Venice Performing Arts Center for $14 cash purchase only.
Venice Concert Band has also announced that it awarded grants totaling $12,000 to four local school band programs at its February 20 band concert. Pine View School received $3,000 for the purchase of a clarinet, trumpet, sheet music and instrument supplies.
Venice Middle School received $3,000 for sheet music, instrument cleaning kits, reeds and percussion supplies. Laurel Nokomis School received $3,000 for a marimba.
Venice High School received $3,000 for piano accompanists for solo and ensemble competitions.
