Venice Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present its first concert of the new year entitled “From Stage and Screen” Monday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
You will be treated to many of the best-known melodies from both the silver screen and the Broadway stage. Musical highlights will be from the epic film “Exodus,” along with more contemporary films such as “Forrest Gump,” “Night at the Museum,” and “Back to the Future.”
A featured selection on the program will be selections from the award-winning musical “Miss Saigon.”
If more traditional band music is your forte, the concert will include the “Second Suite for Military Band,” by English composer Gustav Holst, along with two marches: “A Touch of Jazz March,” by Richard Bowles and “Hail The Spirit of Liberty,” by John Philip Sousa.
Rounding out the program will be a beautiful selection entitled “Riversong,” which depicts life on the Mississippi River with its deep heritage and early jazz influences. “Hey Look Me Over” and “Irving Berlin: Rags to Ritz” will be performed by soprano Kim Campos. All of this will lead to the final piece entitled “Star Wars Saga,” featuring the wonderful music of John Williams.
The public is invited to join the Venice Band Monday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. in the VPAC. Tickets will be available for online only purchases beginning Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. through Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. at the band’s website, www.veniceconcertband.org.
Tickets will be available the night of the concert at the VPAC box office for cash purchases only.
