Venice Concert Band will present a concert titled “Coast To Coast” Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
The band will present a wide variety of music from many areas of our country. From the southwest you will hear an overture entitled “Sedona.” Traveling east to New York City, the band will play the medley “Gershwin!” that includes “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” and “I Got Rhythm.”
Returning to the west, you will hear a medley featuring selections from stage and screen including “I’m On My Way,” “The Good the Bad, and the Ugly,” and “The Magnificent Seven.” Then moving to the south, you will be present for the premier of “Tango Floridiana,” a new composition written by the Venice Band’s assistant conductor, Daniel Bowles.
Mary Deur, principal flutist, will perform a piccolo solo, “Pennywhistle Jig,” with band accompaniment.
A very special feature of this concert will be a performance by Jamal Sarikoki, the director of music and arts ministry at Venice Presbyterian Church. He will perform John Rutter’s spiritual “Steal Away” as well as “Old Man River” from the Broadway musical “Showboat” that featured music heard along the Mississippi River.
“The Thunderer” by John Philip Sousa opens the second half of the program. It has been written that this was one of Mrs. Sousa’s favorite marches of the 137 marches her husband composed. Following the march, the band will play the second movement of “Symphony on Themes by John Philip Sousa” by Ira Hearshen. He uses Sousa’s “The Thunderer” as the basis for his piece.
Tickets are available for online only purchases through March 18 at 9 a.m. at the band’s website, veniceconcertband.org.
Tickets also may be purchased the night of the concert at the box office of the Venice Performing Arts Center for cash only.
