Venice Concert Band will present its April concert, “Happily Ever After,” Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m., at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave.
The opening selection will be “Main Street Celebration,” by one of the best modern concert band contemporary composers, Steven Reineke.
Remaining in the contemporary mood, the band will perform a medley of songs made famous by the group Earth, Wind, and Fire. This selection will include “September” and “Fantasy.” There will be some calm moments, such as when the band performs the theme “Out of Africa” from the film of the same name.
Frank Sanders will play a xylophone solo — “The Golden Age of the Xylophone” — and Venice Band’s own Rick Louis will play “Cinema Paradiso.” The trombone section will be featured in Henry Fillmore’s ragtime selection, “Miss Trombone.” And a Louis Armstrong section, entitled “Satchmo,” will include “What A Wonderful World,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” and “Hello Dolly.”
If Broadway musicals are your favorite, you’ll enjoy selections from “The King and I” including “Hello Young Lovers.”
Also featured will be Andrew Lloyd Webber music with “The Magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber.” You will hear “Superstar” and “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” from “Jesus Christ Superstar;” “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” from “Evita;” “Memory” from “Cats;” and “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Tickets are available the night of the concert at the VPAC box office for cash-only purchases, and for online-only purchases through April 22 at 9 a.m. at the band’s website, veniceconcertband.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.