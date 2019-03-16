Abby Gage from Transition Venice invited Madeleine Zubyk’s Digital Design Honors class at Venice High to create a “Picture Legalized Sustainability” poster for this year’s Earth Day contest.
Students from the Honors class are certified in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator and supervise Indian Ink, a student-centered business focused on designing and printing high quality posters and banners for school and community needs.
Transition Venice is part of the worldwide grassroots Transition movement to help make our communities more food and energy resilient. The Transition Movement comprises vibrant, grassroots community initiatives that seek to build community resilience in the face of such challenges as peak oil, climate change and the economic crisis.
The public is invited to vote; each person casts two votes. Voting will take place on the Transition Venice website: transitionvenice.org/tv-vhs-pls-poster-contest-2019.
Winners will be announced April 22 (Earth Day). This contest is sponsored by Transition Venice. The contest starts midnight March 20 and ends April 19 at midnight. First prize $100; second prize is $50.
