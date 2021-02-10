Chief White-Wolf, a prized statue of an American Indian belonging to Betsy White and her late husband Bob Wolf (hence the name of the statue) is on its way to its new home at Venice High School, where it will have a place of honor and honor the winning Indians sports teams.
It was to be picked up by Ireland Ferguson and some of the school’s volleyball players yesterday at the Wolf home in Venice where it has greeted guests just inside the front door for many years.
Bob Wolf was not in good health during his last years. He died July 7, 2019, two days before his 99th birthday. he served in World War II.
As the couple have long cheered the Venice Indians, she is certain her husband would be pleased to know that Chief White-Wolf will be with the multi-champion Indians of Venice High.
Betty White is yet another example of the good people who live in Venice and support our local Indians, out theater, our musical groups like the symphony and concert band and chorale, our art center, Loveland Center, the Venice Archives and Museum and so much more.
That a city of this size can be so beautiful, so well maintained and have so many giving residents is a testament to its John Nolen design.
From Bertha Palmer, to the Albees, the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club, the Kentucky Military Institute, service clubs like Rotary and Sertoma.
And then so many individuals like Bill Dovel who created the most fantastic miniature of the old Venice Circus Arena for our new train car circus museum; Mary Huba and George Miller who spent countless hours riding herd on the car’s transformation at Uni-Glide and in talks with Feld Enterprise to get permission to use the Ringling logo along the side of the train car, and Venice Theatre’s fabulous set designer Tim Wisgerhof, who is designing the interior of the museum and its display space.
And it includes the folks who donated something like $300,000 to fund this special museum for Venice, the city where Clown College was founded and where The Greatest Show on Earth wintered longer than any other city.
Sarasota was second by a few months but it was downsizing to Venice that led to its greatest successes and greatest growth.
And while every one in Venice may not have loved the circus, most did and many came here because of the circus, adding their love of the arts to a city that lives and breathes art and music and entertainment and sports and literature and history.
All right, I admit it, the longer I cover this great city, the more prejudiced I become about its attributes, i.e. its people.
Each Wednesday you can read about more great Venice folks in Fran Valencic’s Around Town column on the back page of this section.
She is a fellow Clevelander and has been covering Venice folks for even longer than I have. She refers to them as her “special people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.