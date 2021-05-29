Harry Klinkhamer

Harry Klinkhamer, Venice’s manager of historical resources, speaks to members of Leadership Venice recently during a tour at the Venice Museum. The museum is closing for a few weeks in June for flooring work.

 sun FILE PHOTO BY Scott Lawson

VENICE — The Venice Museum will be closed for a “few weeks,” while new flooring is installed, according to a city news release.

“Museum staff will continue to be available via email, including Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer, hklinkhamer@venicefl.gov; Curator and Collections Manager Jon Watson, jwatson@venicefl.gov; and Administrative Coordinator Rhonda Rogers, rrogers@venicefl.gov,” it said.

The museum is located at 351 Nassau St. S.

“A reopening date will be announced as the project nears completion,” the city stated in the news release.

