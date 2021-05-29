VENICE — The Venice Museum will be closed for a “few weeks,” while new flooring is installed, according to a city news release.
“Museum staff will continue to be available via email, including Historical Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer, hklinkhamer@venicefl.gov; Curator and Collections Manager Jon Watson, jwatson@venicefl.gov; and Administrative Coordinator Rhonda Rogers, rrogers@venicefl.gov,” it said.
The museum is located at 351 Nassau St. S.
“A reopening date will be announced as the project nears completion,” the city stated in the news release.
