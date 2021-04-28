During a normal season, Venice Musicale musicians present free public concerts once a month from October through April.
The 2020-21 concert season was, sadly, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A bright spot in the season occurred at the Aston Gardens Retirement Community in March.
Following all CDC health requirements, Aston Gardens invited Venice Musicale to present two performances of a concert to accommodate smaller audiences of residents rather than one large one.
Concert co-chairs, Betsy Bullis and Jean Barlow, planned a program consisting of pop standards, classical, traditional, sacred, and Broadway selections, both vocal and instrumental.
Featured artists included Russ Bullis and Don Smith, trumpet; Nick McKay, clarinet/saxophone; Gary Durbin, drums; Andrew Chalaire, guitar; Haig Yaghoobian, piano; and vocalists Michele Todd, Julie McMullen, Barbara Koning, and Jean Barlow. Accompanists for singers were Chuck McMullen, guitar, and pianists Betsy Bullis, Jan Antholz, Mary Egbertson, and Haig Yagoobian.
In addition, Egbertson provides piano music at a monthly celebratory birthday luncheon for Aston Gardens residents.
Community performances such as those at Aston Gardens benefit the Venice Musicale Scholarship Program.
For more information about community concerts in private venues, and the 2021-22 public concert season, visit venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.