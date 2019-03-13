Welcome spring with Venice Musicale’s Encore Chorus “Spring Fling” concert at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice.
Artistic Director Jan Antholz has chosen a delightful mix of lighthearted and inspiring choral and solo music for Encore’s talented singers to perform.
Formerly serving as accompanist when her husband, Bill Antholz, directed Encore, she agreed to assume the position of artistic director after her husband’s untimely death in December.
She is an accomplished professional musician in her own right. She received her Master’s Degree in Music Education from St. Thomas University and taught music in the Minneapolis Public Schools and at Concordia and Augsburg universities. She was Minnesota “Educator of the Year” in 1996. She is a composer and arranger as well as an excellent pianist.
Because she loves to play the piano, Antholz has called on Encore members who are former music educators to assist in the concert.
She will accompany while retired music teachers Donna Ambrose, Betsy Bullis and Ken Holton conduct some numbers. Pianist Mary Egbertson will accompany when Antholz is conducting.
Vocal soloists will include Donna Ambrose, Betsy Bullis, Nancy DiSisto, Bonnie Gordon, Ken Holton, Joel Reznik and Russ Struble.
Encore Chorus performances are the principle means of fundraising for Venice Musicale’s scholarship program, which provides awards through competitive audition to student musicians in South Sarasota and Charlotte counties for summer music camp, private music lessons or first-year college expenses.
Community organizations may schedule an Encore concert for a fee that goes to the scholarship fund.
The March 21 concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the scholarship fund.
For more information or to book an Encore performance, email info@ venicemusicale.org or visit VeniceMusicale.org.
