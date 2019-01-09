Venice Musicale will present “A Funny Thing Happened,” a delightful program of comical and light-hearted vocal and instrumental music at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice.
Two of the performers will be soprano Donna Ambrose and mezzo-soprano Bonnie Gordon. Ambrose and Gordon have been singing together since they attended middle school in a suburb of Syracuse, New York, where they performed in high school ensembles and productions, and in community theater.
Both majored in music at Ithaca College. Ambrose continued to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and taught music in the Trumansburg, New York, school system. After retiring in 2012, she and her husband were snowbirds until moving to Rotunda West full time in 2016. Ambrose now serves as director of the Venice Chorale Youth Chorus.
Gordon took a different path, changing her major to speech communication while continuing to sing. She taught English for a while after graduating, then went to Boston for graduate studies. She soon returned to work at Ithaca College where she eventually became vice president for external affairs. A compelling interest in social justice led her to Harvard where she completed a master’s degree in higher education and public policy.
Gordon worked in Boston for MDC, a charitable foundation that dealt with improving education outcomes for low income and minority students. Through that work she became involved in Achieving the Dream, a national effort to improve student success in community colleges. She moved to North Carolina as part of the initiative’s managing partner team at MDC and later led a program funded by the Gates Foundation to reduce poverty through workforce development and education.
Through the years the two women have continued their close friendship and have sung together whenever they could. They both ended up in Rotunda West after Gordon visited Ambrose in 2015 and decided to retire and move close to her friend. Both have been active in Venice Musicale, singing in Encore Chorus and serving on the scholarship committee to help raise funds for talented young area musicians to pursue music studies.
Venice Musicale concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to support the scholarship program.
For more information, visit: VeniceMusicale.org. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
