Venice Musicale will present “The Magic of Music,” an eclectic mix of instrumental and vocal music ranging from classical to Broadway to pop to jazz, Thursday, Feb. 21, 3 p.m., at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice.
Concert chairperson Elizabeth Badawi said, “Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and life to everything” (Plato).
Magic indeed. Badawi is a pianist who performs often with Venice Musicale as accompanist for other musicians and in piano duets. For this concert she will join fellow pianist Sybil Broh to perform the Waltz from Masquerade, by Aram Khachaturian.
Badawi and Broh share a long history that neither realized until 2008 when they both joined the Suncoast Duo Pianists. One day during rehearsal, Badawi jokingly mentioned that she had “flunked Page Turning 101” at Northwestern University. Broh immediately revealed that she too had attended Northwestern. They soon learned that they had both majored in music education, Broh as a piano major and Badawi as a duo-major in piano and voice, and they had graduated the same year. Although they knew each other casually in college, they had both changed so much that they did not recognize each other 51 years later.
After graduating from Northwestern, Broh earned her Master of Music in piano performance. She taught music in Franklin Park, Illinois, for several years before joining her husband in establishing IB&A, a marketing research company in Des Plaines, Illinois. They retired to Sarasota in 1999, where she performed with the Sarasota Jewish Chorale, first as accompanist then as a singer. Both she and Badawi continue to perform together regularly with the Suncoast Duo Pianists.
Badawi taught music in Illinois and Washington State until 1961, when she accompanied her husband to his native Lebanon where he was a professor at the American University in Beirut. In Lebanon she taught at the American Community School and Beirut University College. She followed her husband’s career to Saudi Arabia, Syria and Italy, continuing in music as a teacher, performer, music director, composer and arranger.
The Badawis retired to Virginia in 1995 and moved to Venice full time in 2004.
Venice Musicale concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are accepted for the Venice Musicale Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 941-497-2733 or visit: VeniceMusicale.org.
