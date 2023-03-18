Venice Musicale’s Suncoast Duo Pianists

In the front row, from left, Sybil Broh, Cinny Schein and in the back row, from left, Mary Egbertson and Betty Badawi.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE MUSICALE

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE MUSICALE

VENICE — Venice Musicale’s Suncoast Duo Pianists will present “Music For Spring” at 3 p.m. on April 22 in the Community Room at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.

This concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the Venice Musicale Scholarship Program.

