Venice Musicale to present 'Music for Spring' STAFF REPORT Mar 18, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In the front row, from left, Sybil Broh, Cinny Schein and in the back row, from left, Mary Egbertson and Betty Badawi.PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE MUSICALE PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE MUSICALE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Venice Musicale’s Suncoast Duo Pianists will present “Music For Spring” at 3 p.m. on April 22 in the Community Room at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.This concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to support the Venice Musicale Scholarship Program. To learn more, visit: venicemusicale.org Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now VIDEO, PHOTOS: Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse $53 million apartment complex coming to North Venice Ian destroyed Venice trees. Here's the plan to replace them Two dead in Venice in suspected murder-suicide In this village, everyone lives, breaths and supports the arts Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now VIDEO, PHOTOS: Fire destroys Bay Indies clubhouse $53 million apartment complex coming to North Venice Ian destroyed Venice trees. Here's the plan to replace them Two dead in Venice in suspected murder-suicide In this village, everyone lives, breaths and supports the arts Latest e-Edition Venice Gondolier Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.