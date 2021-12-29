VENICE — International entertainer Ken McBride “Himself” is returning as a headliner for the 2022 Rotary Arts & Crafts Festival at Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds.
The popular festival will be the first major public event of the season in Venice.
Now a Venice Club Rotarian, McBride takes to the stage performing his well-known Irish ditties along with Broadway tunes, hits of the ‘50s and ‘60s, Neil Diamond songs and much more.
In what is expected to be a warm and sunny weekend, Saturday, Jan. 15, and Sunday, Jan. 16, McBride is playing on Saturday.
Free entertainment also includes Mike Imbasciani & his BluezRockerz, The Cry’n Shames, The Occasions, JAH Movement Reggae Band, Brown Campbell Blues Band and Zach Regan.
“For 30 years the Rotarians, all volunteers, have produced this festival,” said co-organizer Rotarian Joe Pokorny.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All the money raised goes back to into the community via club grants, including many local youth activities.
“There is now a lot of pent-up interest as we missed last year due to COVID,” said Pokorny. ”In 21 years this is the first time I have already signed up from around the country 90 artists and I am expecting more. There will be high-quality art and jewelry together with local crafts people bringing their works, ideas and more to enthuse the many visitors.”
One of the celebration events for this 30th festival anniversary show, Pokorney said, will be that all 30-year-old visitors celebrating their birthday that weekend will enjoy free admission.
In addition to fine arts and crafts, plans include repeating the big tent with artists demonstrating crafts.
A thrill for kids and families is hooking yellow plastic ducks from a pool. Venice High Interact Club members check each duck’s number to see if it is a winner of an overseas cruise or one of many other prizes.
This annual “Pluck a Duck” contest’s proceeds provides assistance in helping local students pursue future college study opportunities.
In recent years, food trucks have become a popular feature of the event enabling guests to sit, eat and relax.
The popular Rotary Beer Tent returns to ensure visitors’ thirst needs are met.
Popular with the scholars, parents and grandparents will be the annual School Children’s Art Show. Another big draw for everyone is seeing and meeting owners of the antique vehicles and participants in the British Car Show.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get out and about enjoying yourselves in the beautiful January seasonal sunshine, and we have so much more to provide at the festival,” said co-organizer Rotarian Wendy North.
