SOUTH VENICE — The Venice Area Audubon Society and Sarasota County Neighborhood Environmental Stewardship Team teamed up Saturday to enhance the shoreline at the Venice Rookery.
The morning was organized by the VAAS and had received grant funding from Audubon Florida, Solutions To Avoid Red Tide along with Florida Power and Light.
Audubon Florida and FPL both gave $2,000 grants while START gave another $1,000.
The enhancements should encourage more birds to breed at the Venice Rookery, VAAS officials said in an email.
“We are combining the grants to improve the shoreline habitat of the Rookery Pond with a healthy mix of native shallow water and shoreline plants along with a stand of small Bald Cyprus trees,” Eileen Gerle wrote in an email.
VAAS volunteers planted the trees and other greenery.
