Alessandra Pinero at Venice Middle School, Ellarose Sherman at Laurel-Nokomis School and Ally Pellegrini at Epiphany Cathedral have taken the first step to becoming internationally recognized artists by winning a local competition sponsored by the Venice Lions Club.
The students’ posters were among over 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 31st annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.
Lions Clubs International sponsors the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere. The winning posters were selected by a panel of judges at each school on the basis of originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Kindness Matters.”
Winners were asked to include a quote about their work. Alessandra from Venice Middle said, “Everyone is fighting their own battles. Showing a little kindness can be a huge help.” Ellarose from Laurel-Nokomis replied, “Peace is not the end of conflict, it is the beginning of understanding.” Ally from Epiphany Cathedral states, “Kindness comes in all different sizes.”
Venice Lions Club President Bob Hoesly said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of the winners. “It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them. I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”
“Their posters will advance to face stiff competition through the district, multiple district and international rounds of competition if one of the talented students is to be declared the international grand prize winner,” Hoesly said.
One grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000, plus a trip for the winner and two family members to an award ceremony. The 23 merit award winners will each receive a certificate and a cash award of $500.
“Our club is cheering for each one of our winners as their posters advance in the competition, and we hope that the vision of one of these talented students will ultimately be shared with others around the world,” Hoesly said.
Locally, first, second and third place prize winners from all three schools, their parents and teachers were honored for their participation by the Venice Lions Club at a dinner meeting held at the Venice Health Park.
The Venice Lions Club has been involved in the popular contest since 1998 when the Club sponsored one school. Twenty-two years later, the club proudly sponsors three schools encouraging over 283 students (ages 11 to 13) to take part in expressing their vision of peace.
