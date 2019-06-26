By LAURIE COLTON
Guest Writer
Venice Theatre invites audiences to its 7th Annual Summer Cabaret Festival. This popular event keeps music lovers and theatre goers entertained throughout the summer with a variety of music in a night club setting. Ken Salvo’s N’Awlins Jazz Band kicks off the festival Thursday July 11.
The festival continues in “Pinky’s Cabaret” (the theater’s black box Pinkerton Theatre) through Sunday, Aug. 25. Tickets are $18 for each show, one exception being Liz Pascoe-Broome’s cabaret which offers $5 tickets for children aged seven and under.
All tickets are on sale by calling 941-488-1115, in person at the box office located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. in Venice, and at: venicetheatre.org.
Summer box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour before show time.
Nineteen different acts — some new, some returning — will be performing throughout the festival. Most performances take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The theater’s SummerStock cast performs on two Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The festival is directed by Venice Theatre’s Artistic Director, Allan Kollar with musical direction by Michelle Kasanofsky. A full listing of July shows follows.
-Ken Salvo’s N’awlins Jazz Band — July 11 & 12 at 7:30 p.m.
-Yesterday Once More, Tribute to The Carpenters — July 13, 7:30 p.m.; July 14. 2 p.m.
-The Generation Swap starring Jeff & Katie Dunn-Rankin (father and daughter sings songs from each other’s generation) — July 14, 7:30 p.m.
-The Sinatra Songbook — July 18 and 19, 7:30 p.m.
-Treble In Paradise (improv) — July 20, 7:30 p.m.; July 21, 2 p.m.
-Dorian and The Furniture Presents “Lost Songs” (Dan Fogelberg) — July 21, 7:30 p.m.
-Mommy Needs A Drink — July 25, 7:30 p.m.; July 28, 2 p.m.
-Random Acts: “Redacted” — July 26 and 27, 7:30 p.m.
-Summerstock Cabaret — Wednesdays July 31 and Aug. 7, 7:30 p.m.
