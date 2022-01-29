Venice Symphony brings Oscar to Venice — musically, of course.
According to a release from the symphony, “World-renowned piper Eric Rigler will reprise his original soul-stirring performance of “My Heart Will Go On” from the movie ‘Titanic,’ and music from “Braveheart” in a concert that includes beloved music from ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Rocky,’ ‘The Magnificent Seven,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ and much more.”
Rigler plays the Uilleann pipes, Great Highland Bagpipes, and tin whistle. He performs as a solo artist as well with the band Bad Haggis.
Sponsored by John Myers, this concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 and at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 afternoon at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $31 to $56 per person. Call 1-941-207-8822 or visit the symphony box office at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. , Monday through Friday, Box Office at 1515 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Southbridge Park, Venice, FL 34285, or online at thevenicesymphony.org.
The symphony comprises more than 75 professional musicians and is conducted by Troy Quinn, a Connecticut native who also is the music director of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra in Kentucky.
He has performed with many highly regarded orchestras in the United States, including the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, and the Rhode Island Philharmonic.
Quinn made his conducting debut with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and has received awards from the Presser Foundation, Rislov Foundation, Anna Sosenko Assist Trust, and a Rhode Island Foundation grant for his contributions to the musical landscape in New England.
The versatile conductor has performed and recorded with such artists as The Rolling Stones, Barry Manilow, Lee Greenwood, Josh Groban, Jennifer Hudson, and Jackie Evancho.
As a vocalist, Quinn has collaborated with maestros Helmuth Rilling, Carl St. Clair, and Dan Saunders of the Metropolitan Opera. He also has made appearances on TV shows such as Fox’s GLEE, NBC’s The Voice, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and recorded on films like “The Call of the Wild” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”
He has appeared at some of the world’s major music centers and well-known venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Quinn received a bachelor of arts degree from Providence College, where he also received the Leo S. Cannon award for superior achievement in the music field.
He earned his masters degree with honors from the Manhattan School of Music, studying conducting with David Gilbert and voice with highly acclaimed Metropolitan Opera singer Mark Oswald. He completed his doctorate in conducting at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music, where he studied with Larry Livingston and Jo-Michael Scheibe and led his doctoral class.
He attended conducting institutes at the Royal Academy of Music, Eastman School of Music, and Bard Conservatory of Music. Mentoring conductors include Benjamin Zander, Neil Varon, and Leon Botstein.
Quinn is on the conducting faculty at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music and previously served as a faculty member at Providence College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.