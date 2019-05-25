If you attended The Venice Symphony’s “American Roots” concerts, you were treated to a rousing encore of “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
See The Venice Symphony play it again on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. at CoolToday Park, the new home of Atlanta Braves Spring Training. Troy Quinn and The Venice Symphony present Patriotic Pops, a concert of American standards, songs we all know, an Armed Forces Medley and tribute to veterans.
Tickets start at $15 ($10 for students) and include fireworks after the concert. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Food and beverages are available at the park. Rain date is May 26.
The symphony’s guest vocalist is Staff Sergeant Randall Wight of the U.S. Army Field Band who will sing The National Anthem.
Patriotic Pops tickets are available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the CoolToday Park Box Office, 18800 West Villages Parkway, Venice; by phone at 941-413-5000 or at Ticketmaster. Tickets at the $35 level are already sold-out. Don’t wait to get yours.
A limited number of $100 terrace level MVP seats with parking and access to an air-conditioned suite are available. Email slonsdale@thevenicesymphony.org or call 941-207-8822.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.