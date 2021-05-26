Venice Symphony returns with 'spirit of optimism'

VENICE — As vaccinations go up and COVID-19 numbers go down, arts organizations are starting to get back to their mission: performing.
The Venice Symphony is no exception.
While it has completed a number of online concerts since the COVID-19 pandemic closed concert halls, it returns with a live show Saturday.
Patriotic Pops is set for CoolToday Park.
As of Monday, a limited amount of tickets were available, but it is close to sold out.
Patriotic Pops helps kick off the summer season with an evening of music and ends with a fireworks celebration denoting Memorial Day.
It is among the favorite shows of Venice Symphony President/CEO Christine Kasten.
“It’s exciting and unique,” Kasten said about Patriotic Pops, held at the spring training facility of the Atlanta Braves in Wellen Park.
The Venice Orchestra was among the first events, aside from baseball, at CoolToday.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” she said, noting they had almost 3,000 people.
Randy White, with the U.S. Field Army Band, a soloist who took part in 2019, is back by popular demand.
Kasten has been the Venice Orchestra’s president for five years, starting out as its marketing director. During her time as its leader, she helped hire musical director Troy Quinn in 2018.
“I really like the programming that Troy does because he does hybrid concerts,” she said.
For its concert dedicated to music and the Oscars, he added a visual perspective, starting the event with “Sunrise/Also Sprach Zarathustra” by Richard Strauss, the opening music from “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
“And the first time we used a screen behind the musicians … I really like his style,” she said, recalling the mantra: “Everybody likes classical music, they might not know it yet.”
It wasn’t the first change Kasten has been a part of with the group. She was there as the orchestra moved into the Venice Performing Arts Center.
“I was here for the last concert for the Church of the Nazarene,” she said. “For me, that was an emotional milestone for the organization.”
After years of helping guide the organization, COVID-19 hit.
“It was really interesting,” she recalled. “Like everyone else in the arts world, we were selling out every concert and hitting our stride.”
And then the shut downs.
They worked as they could through the pandemic, using four online concerts that had up to 13,000 views on YouTube.
“We were hitting a wider audience — not only locally,” Kasten said. “The most important thing was to stay connected.”
She said musicians practiced, spread out and wore masks. Teens involved in the youth orchestra practiced outside in the heat of summer, impressing her with their dedication to the music.
More than 70 musicians are getting closer to the stage this week.
“They are truly professional musicians,” she said.
And, she noted, its musicians are available for hire for weddings, celebrations of life or other community events.
The entire Venice Symphony now has a schedule, and Kasten’s team is working with the VPAC to see what its mandates will be in terms of social distancing and other aspects; the orchestra is an external group.
She said they are returning with a “spirit of optimism.”
“We’re coming back to live concerts in November with our full season, full steam ahead. Our tickets sales are through the roof,” she said.
For more information on the shows, subscriptions or ticket availability, visit VeniceSymphony.org.
“Every concert is a different experience,” Kasten said.
