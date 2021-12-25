VENICE — Venice Theatre, the second-best community theater in the U.S., is on its way to the top as it enters the public phase of its $4.5 million Next Act Campaign.
The public phase centers on a $500,000 matching grant from area resident Carole Freeland Raymond.
Planned after consultation with architects, designers, builders and the like even as the pandemic continued, the campaign involves the renovation of the former Hamilton Building, to become the theater’s education department; the old ABC Liquor store transforming into a tech center; and improvements to the mainstage building as well.
The theater had fairly recently acquired the Hamilton Building, the former temporary home of Venice Public Library, with an eye to transforming it into an education center.
It had acquired the old ABC parcel when the KMI Bridge was expanded but it was years before the money was there to transform that building.
The mainstage building, which has periodically undergone renovations, was in need of updating its equipment as well as its public restrooms, costume department and more.
Theatregoers have already given their approval to the new look of the lobby and bar area, as well as the restrooms in the main building.
Altogether, the improvements will help Venice Theatre enhance its productions for its fans and also expand its educational goals by providing space for more classes.
One of just three theaters in the U.S. to offer the Theatre Technical Apprentice Program, the theater offers youths an alternative to college that would prepare them for a career that could last a lifetime.
Getting started
As fundraising got underway, so did work on the old store, including demolition its rotating bar.
With a new roof and interior designed for set construction, prop-making and storage, plus air conditioning, offices for employees and bathrooms for employees and volunteers, the tech center is more than ready for its new life.
“It cost about $1 million for the renovation of the building and about $200,000 for the equipment we needed,” Venice Theatre Production Manager/Technical Director John Andzulis said as he gave me a tour of the center.
With nearly 8,500 square feet of space, the tech center features large and small prop storage areas; a drop room for painting set pieces and backdrops; a scene shop with work stations; a dust collector; and a welding hood, Andzulis said.
With more volunteers — 1,500 — than any theater in the nation, many of whom work on sets and props, such safety considerations are important.
The dust-collecting machine in the carpentry room was named for Earl Baumruck, a production volunteer for years, former board member and past president of the Venice Theatre Guild who died earlier this year.
“Earl would have loved this center, as he loved all of you,” Cheryl Baumruck, his widow, said at the unveiling of the plaque commemorating him when the new building was opened with a potluck and shower on Dec. 3.
Generous volunteers gave gifts, including a printer, a projector, sawhorses and drill bits. Items that are still needed are listed in an online registry on the theater’s website.
“We have the most professional technical staff and the best volunteer carpenters, builders, grunters, measurers and problem-solving scenery crews of all community theaters in the nation,” Murray Chase, Venice Theatre’s Producing Executive Director, said as he opened the new Tech Arts Center. “And now we have a Tech Arts Center to match their excellence.”
“It was a long time coming,” said Bud Teagardin, the longest-serving production volunteer — since 1994.
Teagardin was a box office volunteer before shifting to building sets and was part of the team that repurposed the building.
“First thing we did was cut out the merry-go-round bar,” he said. “We put a floor in it and cut off the water. At the time, there was no heat or air conditioning.”
The then “Venice Theatre Annex” became a building strictly for storage until a vertical saw was brought over and sets started being built.
“I can’t act, sing or dance, but I can build a platform,” scenic volunteer Barry Sullivan said at the shower. “Venice Theatre offers a variety of volunteer opportunities for people of all skills to be involved in the process of telling theatrical stories.”
“Venice Theatre’s production volunteers come from all walks of life and backgrounds,” said props volunteer Judy Cipra, who hosted the shower event with Sullivan. “They come to the theater every morning to assist the professional production staff in putting together the sets that make Venice Theatre’s plays and musicals come to life.”
Camille Cline, of the theater’s Development Department, said the capital campaign amassed funds for the improvements to the center.
Phase I Improvements, which were funded by the William G. and Marie Selby Foundation, included replacing the roof and adding fire sprinkler and water service.
In Phase II, air conditioning was added, walls were put up, and a new garage door, funded by Bill and Rose Johnson, was installed. The door is on the side of the building facing a similar door at the back of the theater.
“These improvements greatly increase the quality of life for production staff and scenic volunteers who consistently work in that space.” she said.
Growth and COVID
The success of the capital campaign could make a significant difference for the theater that just 20 years ago was known as the Venice Little Theatre.
Chase had come on board as the fifth employee and a version of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” had just been created especially for the “little” theater.
The steady growth and improvement of the theater since then can be attributed to the business acumen, leadership and theatrical expertise of Chase and a strong team of board members and other volunteers.
All of its resources would be tested when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the theater closed its doors, uncertain when they would open again and how it would survive until it could.
Ticket holders were offered refunds, and that gave Venice Theatre patrons a chance to show their true colors. Many returned their tickets with a note saying the theater should keep the money and they would buy new tickets when it could reopen.
Staff, volunteers and fans pulled together. Belt-tightening made a difference, but so did donors — both long-time donors and more recent ones, like Raymond.
Patron generosity plus a number of government and other grants made the difference.
When it was safe to reopen, Venice Theatre switched to two-person productions and implemented social distancing of actors and audience members, literally roping off most of the seats in the Jervey Theatre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.