The Venice Theatre Guild invites audiences to enjoy a musical tribute to Linda Ronstadt, one of the biggest voices in popular music in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
The concert is set for Saturday June 15 at 8 p.m. All tickets for “Livin’ in the USA, A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt” are $22 and are on sale now at the theater’s box office, by phone at 941-488-1115 or online at: venicetheatre.org.
Proceeds benefit students in need of scholarships to participate in Venice Theatre’s varied education programs.
“Livin’ in the USA” is the first of two summer oldies concerts that are an annual tradition of the Venice Theatre Guild. The second is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 when doo-wop group “The Goldtones” take the stage at 8 p.m. Those tickets are also on sale for $22.
For more information about the groups, including videos, is available at: venicetheatre.org.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice. Summer box office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before all performances.
