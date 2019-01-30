Venice Theatre invites volunteer performers to audition for upcoming productions of “Race,” “Cat On a Hot Tin Roof,” “Honk! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” and its 2019 SummerStock program.
All auditions will be held at the theater, located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. For more information, perusal scripts, and to sign up for auditions for the three shows mentioned above, performers should call the theater’s administrative offices at 941-484-4033 or go to: VeniceStage.com/audition.
For more information about auditions for the SummerStock program, students or parents should call the theater’s Education and Outreach Department at 941-486-8679.
First, Director Ron Ziegler is holding auditions Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. for Tennessee Williams’ “Cat On a Hot Tin Roof,” winner of the 1955 Pulitzer Prize for drama.
This classic play centers around a hot-tempered wealthy Southern patriarch who faces impending death as his children squabble in desperate attempts to secure the family inheritance. In addition to the adult roles, the script calls for five children. The show will run on MainStage April 12-28.
Director Kelly Wynn Woodland is also holding auditions Feb. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. for the Stage II production of “Race.”
In this provocative new play, multiple award-winning playwright David Mamet tackles America’s most controversial topic. This tale of sex, guilt, and bold accusations involves three lawyers, two black and one white, as they discuss whether to defend a wealthy white man charged with a crime against a black woman. All must confront their own biases in the process. The show is slated for the Stage II Series April 26-May 12.
The script calls for two white men in their 40s, one black man in his 40s, and a black woman in her 20s.
Director Kelly Duyn is holding auditions for “Honk! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling” March 17 and 18, beginning at 7 p.m. This show is part of the theater’s Generations Series and will run on the MainStage May 10-19.
Duyn is seeking a large variety of actors, singers and dancers of all ages. Details are available at: www.venicestage.com/audition.
Finally, auditions for SummerStock (show to be announced) are Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m. Brad Wages invites all talented and focused young performers who share his passion of creating the magic of theater to audition.
SummerStock is a “boot-camp” for high school and college-aged students who are interested in pursuing careers in theater. Auditioners should prepare a 30-second monologue, at least 16 bars of a song, and be ready to dance.
