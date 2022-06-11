VENICE — Venice Theatre’s Education and Community Engagement Department is registering youth and adult students for two exciting puppetry workshops being offered by the Yerevan State Puppet Theatre.
This Armenian Theatre troupe will be performing two shows at Venice Theatre’s international festival, aactWORLDFEST, later this month.
Their performance at the last international festival in 2018 was a hit with audiences, their whimsical shadow puppetry on display in a delightful rendition of the folktale “Thumbelina.”
Troupe members are arriving in Venice a week prior to this year’s festival to teach these unique workshops, which will culminate in a 10-minute student performance during the festival’s closing ceremonies on June 25, 2022.
A rare opportunity for area students, the workshops will focus on using puppets and marionettes, physical theatre, and aspects of the Stanislavski method. There will be physicality and movement involved.
The lead instructor for the workshops is Samson Movsesyan, a stage director and lecturer at Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinematography. One of his ongoing projects is the Bim Bom TV show, which is “like the Armenian version of Sesame Street.”
Puppet Maker Karine Onanyan will be teaching with him. She has produced more than 100 puppets for Yerevan State Puppet Theatre.
Two workshops sessions are being offered. Tuition is $350. Housing for out-of-state students and scholarships are available.
Session 1, for ages 8-12
Workshops/Rehearsals will begin Wednesday June 15, 2022 and run through the festival closing performance on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
The first week of workshops will be Wednesday, June 15 through June 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. The second week is June 20 through June 25, times to be determined.
Session 2, for age 13-adult
The dates are the same as Session 1 (June 15-25, 2022). Times for the first week are 6 to 9 p.m. Times for the second week are to be determined.
