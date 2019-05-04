Registration is open for Venice Theatre’s summer adult classes and musical theater for children and teens. Five musical theater sessions and many adult classes are being offered. Students will enjoy opportunities to sing, dance, act, and participate in technical theater.
There are opportunities for students going into grades 1 through 12. For students who have completed second through 12th grade, there are two three-week morning sessions (best for beginners) and one six-week afternoon summer musical theater experience (best suited for more experienced students). The first morning session begins May 28, the second begins June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and will conclude with a musical production on the theater’s MainStage.
The six-week session begins June 3, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will rehearse and perform Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka JR, an experience that gives them the opportunity to perform in a fully-produced musical on MainStage. The well-known show follows the delicious adventures of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The students will help create some of the technical elements of the show. Directing is Kelly Duyn with William Cole her music director; Nethaneel Williams choreographer; Jasmine Deal technical theater instructor; and Ric Goodwin acting technique teacher.
Director of Education and Outreach Sandy Davisson says she is delighted to have such “a powerhouse team!” Willy Wonka JR will be open for the public to enjoy for five performances July 12 through July 14.
In a two-week “Theatre Extravaganza” for children going into first and second grades, children rotate daily between singing, dancing, creative dramatics and technical theater classes. This session begins July 22, from 1 to 4 p.m., led by Liz Pascoe-Broome and Cathy Baudrit.
Seventh through 12th graders interested in the magical and practical backstage world can enroll in “TechFest,” a Technical Theatre Bootcamp. They will help mount technical aspects for Venice Theatre’s summer programs and participate in the backstage crew of Willy Wonka JR. TechFest is limited to just six students and runs from July 3 to 19, Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Adult offerings are for men and women 18 years and older. They will join in “Singing, Not Just for the Shower!” with Pamela Henley. Instructor Preston Boyd is back with “Scene Study for the Intermediate and Advanced Student” and “Playwriting.” Jasmine Deal gets students moving with “All that Jazz, Musical Theatre Dance.”
There will be improvisation with Becky Holahan; Beginning Acting with Glenn Schudel; Stand up for Laughs” with Gid Pool and “A Complete History of Msicl Thrtr: Abridged” with VT’s Director of Diversity and General Manager Kristofer Geddie. More adult workshops are planned, and a summer session of “Creative Dramatics for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities” will be offered July 20 through Aug. 31 on Saturdays from 2 to 3 p.m.
Classes take place at the theater, 140 W. Tampa Ave. Advanced registration and a non–refundable payment in full is required. Scholarships are available on an as-needed basis. For more details, call Kelly Duyn, 941-486-8679, visit the Education and Outreach office, visit the box office or online at: venicestage.com.
