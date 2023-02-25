VENICE — Venice Theatre’s concert series continues with headliner Norm Lewis taking the stage at the Venice Performing Arts Center on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The esteemed Broadway, television and film performer will share stories and songs that highlight his career on stage, which has included playing titular roles in The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

