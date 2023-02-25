VENICE — Venice Theatre’s concert series continues with headliner Norm Lewis taking the stage at the Venice Performing Arts Center on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
The esteemed Broadway, television and film performer will share stories and songs that highlight his career on stage, which has included playing titular roles in The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”
“Norm Lewis is a delightful performer who has the vocal chops to warrant an evening with a full symphony,” Reviewer Andrew Poretz wrote when “An Evening with Norm Lewis” was presented at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops. “He is tremendously engaging with his audience and ever thankful for his blessings.”
“Who Am I?,” a concert that was part of Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series, was reviewed by Stephen Holden of the New York Times who wrote, “There’s an ease and calm reassurance whenever he sings, whether it’s a jazz version of ‘Wouldn’t It Be Lovely’ from My Fair Lady – fortunately or unfortunately with the Eliza Doolittle accent unattempted – or the famous Gershwin brothers’ tune ‘I Got Rhythm’.”
The Hollywood Reporter described Lewis’ “I Got Plenty of Nothing” from Porgy and Bess as “an explosion of sheer joy that almost blows off the roof.”
Area patrons who might not be immediately familiar with the name Norm Lewis are encouraged to watch a selection of short videos on Venice Theatre’s website that highlight the singer’s rich baritone.
All tickets for “An Evening With Norm Lewis” are $64 and are available now at venicetheatre.org or by calling Venice Theatre’s box office at 941-488-1115.
Tickets are not available at the Venice Performing Arts Center except for walk-up tickets on the evening of the performance based on availability.
Information and tickets for all Venice Theatre events through June 2023 are available at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115. The Venice Theatre box office is not open for walk-up business at this time.
More about Norm Lewis
Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and SAG-Award nominee Norm Lewis is currently starring in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning production of “A Soldier’s Play.”
He recently starred in Spike Lee’s critically acclaimed, “Da 5 Bloods,” and in the groundbreaking FX series, “Pose.” Additionally, Lewis can be seen starring in ABC’s newest series, “Women of The Movement,” and offscreen, his voice can be heard in the latest season of Apple TV’s animated series, “Central Park.”
He was seen as ‘Caiaphas’ in the award-winning NBC television special, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!,” alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper.
On Broadway, Lewis starred in “Chicken and Biscuits” at the Circle In The Square Theatre in 2021; appeared in the Broadway revival of “Once on This Island” and was Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance.
In 2014, he made history as “The Phantom of the Opera’s” first African American Phantom on Broadway.
