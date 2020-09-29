The New Normal may not be all bad.
If you missed last weekend’s opening “New Normal” mainstage show featuring Kris Geddie and Michelle Kasanofsky, check out “Love Letters” featuring Lori and Murray Chase this coming Saturday and Sunday on the main stage.
Most of us are used to really big main stage productions at Venice Theatre. Last year’s production of “Mamma Mia” was that and more and then along came the coronavirus which all but shuttered the second best community theater in the country.
In true show must go on manner, Venice Theatre was quick to get its education department up and running and even to provide online entertainment.
Reopening its two theaters would take a bit longer thanks to the need for social distancing, not only on stage but even in the audience. Milling around in the lobby before the show was no longer a given.
Shows like “Mamma Mia” were not likely to return to the main stage for the foreseeable future.
But there is a lot of good theater out there that can be produced with smaller casts.
And, with two aisles, social distancing at Venice Theatre would be safer and even easier to accomplish than at theaters with just one or two aisles.
A committee was formed to figure out how to see the maximum number of people so that no group would have to cross over another group in any row, to skip rows how to even sell and distribute in the safest manner.
This past weekend was the first test and a virtual sell out thanks to the two talented stars.
With Lori and Murray Chase on the main stage this weekend, a sell out is likely and even more likely is a really special love story.
Written by A.R Gurney, “Love Letters” is a special story told in letters and postcards between two lifelong friends with similar upper class backgrounds, boarding schools and college but with very different outcomes.
According to a news release from the theater, “Years later, Andy’s last letter makes it eloquently clear how much they really meant to each other ...”
There will be two performances: at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Not only is seating very limited because of social distancing, but ticket sales end 24 hours before each performance. There will be no sales at the door. Sales for the Saturday performance will end at 7:30 p.m. Friday and for the Sunday matinee, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
You must purchase online or email info@venicetheatre.net.
The lobby opens 30 minutes before the curtain and there will be no milling in the lobby nor will there be bar service for these first shows. Temperatures will be taken of all patrons before they are escorted to their seats. Groups must arrive together and will be seated together. Social distancing will be practiced in the rest rooms as well as in the theater itself.
It is the “New Normal” but it is live theater on the main stage at Venice Theatre. Go to venicetheatre.net for additional information.
