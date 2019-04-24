Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series will present the provocative David Mamet drama “Race” beginning Friday, April 26 through Sunday, May 12.
Mamet tackles America’s most controversial topic in a tale of sex, guilt, and bold accusations. Two lawyers (Chris Caswell and Kristofer Geddie) find themselves defending a wealthy white executive (Chris Hines), charged with raping a black woman. When the firm’s new legal assistant (DaNiesha Carr) offers her own insights and perspective on the case, opinions that boil beneath explode to the surface.
Venice Theatre’s Producing Executive Director Murray Chase is no stranger to producing Mamet’s challenging work. In past seasons, Venice Theatre has presented several plays by the multiple award-winning playwright and director: “November,” “Romance” and “Oleanna” as part of the contemporary Stage 2 Series, as well as “Boston Marriage” and “Sexual Perversity in Chicago” in its SummerRep and LateNight offerings.
Chase said Race “tells it like it is, pulls no punches and will challenge people who think they are already enlightened on the topic of race relations.”
The New York Times said Race is written with “Scalpel-edged intelligence!” The Guardian said, “Mamet remains American theatre’s most urgent five-letter word.” The Chicago Tribune called “Race” “gripping.”
Director Kelly Wynn Woodland and her accomplished actors are excited to share this piece with audiences. Those who would like to discuss the play are invited to a special talkback on Monday evening May 6, at a time to be announced.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Adult tickets are $27. Student tickets are $15 to $17. Due to strong language and adult content, the play is not recommended for children or pre-teens. Seating is general admission.
Tickets for Race are available at the box office at 941- 488-1115 or online at venicestage.com.
Subscriptions for 2019-2020 are also on sale. Venice Theatre is located at 140 Tampa Ave. West on the island in Venice. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
