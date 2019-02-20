The hit Broadway show, “42nd Street,” opens on Venice Theatre’s MainStage Friday, Feb. 22 and will run through Sunday, March 24.
Performances of this tap-infused musical are Tuesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $36 to $38 for adults, $17 for college students, and $15 for children and teens through 12th grade. They are available by calling the box office at 941-488-1115 or online at: VeniceStage.com.
This 1980 stage adaptation of the classic 1933 film features high-energy show stoppers like “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway” and, of course, “42nd Street.” At the 1981 Tony Awards 42nd Street won Best Musical and Best Choreography.
Set during the Great Depression, “42nd Street” tells the story of Peggy Sawyer (Ashley Figlow), a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Peggy arrives in New York City from her hometown of Allentown, Pennsylvania, armed with tap shoes and big dreams. Her talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director Julian Marsh (Tim Wisgerhof), who gives her a spot in the chorus of “Pretty Lady,” his newest show.
The show stars Dorothy Brock (Dawn Carpenter), a somewhat-past-her-prime Broadway diva who takes an instant dislike to the new girl in the cast. When Dorothy is injured during the show’s previews, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found — someone like Peggy Sawyer.
Peggy’s rise from showgirl to star is the stuff of show business dreams.
“42nd Street” is full of crowd-pleasing tap dances, show-stopping production numbers and familiar 1930’s standards from prolific songwriters Harry Warren and Al Dubin. Warren was the first major American songwriter to write primarily for film. He wrote over 800 songs during his career.
Venice Theatre brings the songs and dances to life with a strong production team lead by Director Steven Flaa. Denise Hoff provides music direction and Geena Ravella the challenging choreography. The 1930’s costumes are designed by Amanda McGee. Venice Theatre’s resident scenic designer Tim Wisgerhof is on double duty as the leading man and scenic designer.
Flaa says, “I’ve always loved classic films, and 42nd Street is one of the best. Our version of the musical will embody the feeling of the original film. There are big flashy numbers, but the story itself is gritty. These dancers are trying to survive the Depression in New York City. They’re somewhat desperate and hungry and will do anything to get Julian Marsh’s show on its feet.”
From the original film to recent revivals, 42nd Street has always enjoyed positive reviews. The New York Times called the 1933 movie, “The liveliest and one of the most tuneful screen musical comedies that has come out of Hollywood.” Last year’s production at the Broadway Palm was called “Charming and Fun!” and “A spectacular display of incredible dancing, singing, and a beautiful, classic story about being bold and taking a chance.”
Venice Theatre’s production of “42nd Street” is generously sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Ken & Lynn Fromer, Joan Olson, Carole Raymond, Eric Watters, and in memory of Barbara J. Bluhm.
Subscriptions for the 2019-2020 Season are now on sale. Tickets for 42nd Street and all Venice Theatre events through June 2019 are available at the box office at 941-488-1115 or online at: VeniceStage.com. Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
