Venice Theatre will welcome back The Ditchfield Family Singers for their annual holiday celebration, “The Sounds of Christmas.”
The popular singing group will perform holiday favorites from traditional carols through pop hits on the theater’s MainStage Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 3 and 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for youth and $27 for adults and are available by calling the box office at 941-488-1115 or online at: VeniceStage.com.
Known throughout the country for their superb harmonies, rich blend, and genuine family warmth, The Ditchfields invite audiences to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season and enjoy an uplifting time full of holiday memories.
The Ditchfield Family is led by patriarch and matriarch, Stephen and Bernice. Most of their children (and their spouses) perform with the group, including Nathanael and Regina, Stephanie, Michael and Taylor, and David and Katie. Grandchildren have also been known to take to the Venice Theatre stage in years past.
More information about The Ditchfield Family Singers is available at DitchfieldFamilySingers.com.
Tickets for this special concert and all Venice Theatre events through June 2019 are available at the box office at 941-488-1115 or online at: VeniceStage.com.
Some Season Subscription options are still available.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
