If you have not seen Venice Theatre’s annual production of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol,” put it at the top of your to do list.
If you have seen the show in past years, put it on your to do list for this year — assuming any tickets remain that is. With all new sets by Venice Theatre’s resident set designer Tim Wisgerhof and additional new music by Scott Keys, the show is especially wonderful.
From the introduction by Eric Watters, who portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge for 16 years, until the final curtain, this is one fine production.
Among the new performers this year are Brad Wages as Scrooge and Laurie Colton as Mrs. Cratchit. Both are terrific in their roles. Colton’s singing voice seems especially perfect for Mrs. Cratchit.
Wages, the consummate professional with the credits to prove it and years at Venice Theatre as director, choreographer, actor and teacher in the theater’s education department, among other things, was the perfect choice to portray Scrooge. It is no easy task to follow someone like Watters, who became synonymous with the role in Venice.
It also is not fair to compare actors in a given role. Leading men and ladies on Broadway are replaced regularly, especially when a show has a long run. Usually the changes are seamless with one professional taking on the part and making it his or her own, just as the original actor did.
Venice Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” in its 19th year, is living proof that change is simply change. Each year’s production has been a wonderful gift to the city of Venice with an ever-changing cast. It is especially wonderful to think back on the children who have grown up in the show, portraying young children and then later, taking on adult roles. Watching the development of the actors over the years has been a joy for me in the years I have been reviewing theater in this area. I did miss the first production of “A Christmas Carol” because my predecessor covered that show. Not only have I covered all those that followed but it has become part of my personal Christmas tradition.
This year I was able to attend the very first rehearsal of the show with this year’s cast. With so many returnees, it was amazing how well that first night went. I also was able to see some of Wisgerhof’s new sets as they were being created in the paint rooms upstairs.
In a few cases, I was stumped as to how some of the items were to be used. Just wait until you see Christmas Present (Neil Kasanofsky) and Christmas Future (Eddie Beckley, Nathan Oss and Annabelle Pietryka). I have seen many versions of “A Christmas Carol” at several theaters over the years, but this one, which was created especially for Venice Theatre, is special. Because the theater owns it, it also is easy and legal to make changes which have led to a bigger and better show after all these years.
A new scrim handpainted in ink on silk is another new device for the set, and new townhouses and such.
The cast actually is considerably smaller than in past years because of all these new sets, yet the stage is filled with wonderful singing, dancing and acting as the story progresses and Ebenezer eventually sees the error of his ways.
Wages is wonderful as the miserly old Scrooge with a heart of lead who eventually sees, with the help of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, that some changes need to be made.
Murray Chase directed yet again, again making the show better as he has done each year. Michelle Kasanofsky also is back for her 17th year as music director and, because of the new set, John Michael Andzulis was able to create all new lighting for the production. Choreography is by Geena Ravella, with costumes by Nicholas Hartman, and sound by Casey Deiter. Lisa Million is the show’s stage manager.
The show’s original book and lyrics were by Scott Keys who created some new music for this production as did Jason Brenner and Eli Schildkraut. Schidkraut, a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston, was in Spain for the fall and sent his musical creations via the internet to Venice for the production. The Pine View graduate first served as a Venice Theatre musical director while still at Pine View. Remember his name. The original music was by the late E. Susan Ott. Even the program is period perfect with elements similar to those seen in books of the late 1800s.
Thank you one and all at Venice Theatre for such a wonderful Christmas Present. Thanks too to all those who participated in all the previous incarnations. It is all that experience which paved the way for this production.
Merry Christmas one and all.
Venice Theatre is at 140 W. Tampa Ave., on the island in downtown Venice. For tickets, call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit: VeniceStage.com
