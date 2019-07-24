By Laurie Colton
Guest Writer
Venice Theatre invites volunteer performers to its next round of auditions on Sunday, July 28, and Monday, July 29. Auditions will begin at 7 p.m. at the theater located at 140 Tampa Ave. W. on the island in Venice.
For more detailed information, perusal scripts, and to sign up for a time, performers should call the theater’s administrative offices at 941-484-4033 or visit venicetheatre.org/audition.
Auditioners should bring sheet music for the accompanist and bring comfortable clothing in case they are asked to dance.
Listed below in order of performance dates, is information about each show.
“The Bikinis”: Created and written by Ray Roderick and James Hindman, with musical arrangements and additional music by Joe Baker; additional Lyrics by Ray Roderick.
Director Ron Ziegler, Music Director Denise Hoff, and Choreographer Alison Shafer are seeking four strong harmony singers for this fun-filled nostalgic musical of songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Actresses will play women in their 40s. Performance run is in the Pinkerton Theatre Sept. 27 through Oct. 20.
“Mamma Mia:” Book by Catherine Johnson, lyrics and music by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.
Director/Choreographer Brad Wages and Music Director Michelle Kasanosky are casting six principal women, six principal men, and an ensemble of 10-12 strong singers/dancers ages 18-25 for this hit musical based on ABBA songs. Athletic ability and gymnastic skills helpful. All ethnicities and races encouraged to audition. Performance run is on MainStage Oct. 25 through Dec. 1.
“Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays”: by Betsy Bennett & Rick Compton.
Director/Choreographer Brad Wages and Music Director Peter Madpak are casting five to six performers age 55 and up for this holiday-themed sequel to the runaway hit about the nursing home and beyond. Each performer will play multiple roles. There will be daytime rehearsals and performances. Performance run is in the Pinkerton Theatre Nov. 29 through Dec. 22, 2019.
