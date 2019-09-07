From VENICE THEATRE
Venice Theatre’s “Generations” Series will present “The Jungle Book” on its Pinkerton Stage through Sept. 15. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There is a sold-out school-time performance at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Tickets to this family friendly show are $12 for students through 12th grade, $15 for college students, and $22 for adults. They are on sale now at 941-488-1115, VeniceTheatre.org, or in person at the theater at 140 W. Tampa Ave.
Summer box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and one hour before performances. Regular hours will resume in October: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before show time.
The production is sponsored by The Edmund and Elizabeth Campbell Family Foundation.
Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” was first published in 1894 and involves the adventures of the little boy Mowgli and the exotic animals of the Indian forest. Countless adaptations for film and stage have the themes of law, freedom, obedience and bravery.
Director Kristofer Geddie is excited to present Stuart Paterson’s adaptation of Kipling’s original stories. He says the Disney version he saw as a child will always be imprinted on his mind, but that Paterson’s script is closer to Kipling’s original stories of “Mowgli.”
“From Day One of rehearsal I’ve insisted that the cast remember, ‘this is not Disney.’ And it’s not,” Geddie said. “As I read Paterson’s adaptation, I saw how relevant it was. The young boy, ‘Mowgli’, is trying to fit in and find his place in the world and is not readily accepted by many. He is hated for being different. It could be a tale right out of today’s headlines.”
Geddie and his actors, ranging from elementary school students through adults, are telling the story through drama, puppetry, and “lyrics” from the original literature re-conceived as raps and spoken-word poetry. Drummer and percussionist Joel Broome is providing original percussion for the show.
