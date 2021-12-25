In addition to its mainstage productions, Venice Theatre presents a number of concerts throughout the year.
Coming up Dec 29-31 is one of the most popular of all time: “The Rocket Man Show,” featuring Rus Anderson, Elton John’s official body double, on the theater’s William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Main Stage.
Picked by the man himself, Anderson performs as a young Elton John, driving a night of Elton’s greatest hits, with spot-on vocals and fierce piano playing.
Jan. 23-24 offers “An Evening with Norm Lewis,” a Broadway and TV star who has been seen in the NBC television special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!,” alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Alice Cooper.
He recently appeared in the Broadway revival of “Once on This Island” and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at the Barrow Street Theatre.
In 2014, he made history as “The Phantom of the Opera’s” first African American Phantom on Broadway.
Just a week later, Jan. 30-31,there’s
“Let’s Hang On,” a Frankie Valli tribute show featuring 10 seasoned entertainers preserving the music and style of the iconic group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
Respectfully paying tribute to all the classic “Seasons” details, “Let’s Hang On!” also pays honors the Broadway show “The Jersey Boys.”
Capturing The Four Seasons’ trademark vocal virtuosity, tight harmonies and crisp choreography, this full-blown stage show includes “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “December ‘63 (Oh, What a Night),” and many more mega hits of the ‘60s.
Visit VeniceStage.com for additional concerts, as well as the regular schedule of main stage and stage two productions.
