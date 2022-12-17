VENICE — Due to severe hurricane damage sustained by Venice Theatre’s 432-seat main stage, the theater’s 2022-2023 concert series will take place in a variety of venues around town.
The second concert of the season is “The Sounds of Soul ... Motown and Beyond” to be held at the Venice Performing Arts Center located on the Venice High School campus.
Audiences looking for high-energy, high-quality entertainment on New Year’s Eve or the night before should look no further than The Sounds of Soul.
The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 on the 30th and $65-$70 on New Year’s Eve.
Tickets are available at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling 941-488-1115. The box office is not open for walk-up business.
The Sounds of Soul ... Motown and Beyond performs a variety of hits from the 1960s to today while unleashing superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by pure soul.
Delighting audiences across the nation since 1996, the group features six seasoned performers who have excelled as outstanding singers, dancers and songwriters.
Each member has shared the national recording spotlight driven by the power of Capitol Records, Big Apple Records, and R & S Records, to name a few. Their show is a combination of Motown classics mixed with some of the greatest songs of all time.
Concertgoers can expect to soak in the hits of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, The Supremes, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, Barry White and more.
Venice Theatre invited The Sounds of Soul back after the group received positive audience feedback last March. A patron who bought 21 tickets for this year’s show simply said, “I attended their last show at the theater — they’re great!”
