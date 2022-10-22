'Kinky Boots' will open in 2024

Despite Ian, the show will go on — in 2024.

VENICE — When Venice Theatre’s main stage and fly loft were severely damaged by the winds and rain of Hurricane Ian, the cast of the hit musical “Kinky Boots” was in the middle of rehearsals, getting ready to open the show on Oct. 21.

Director/Choreographer Brad Wages had made it through most of the big numbers.

The stage house will be rebuilt

It ‘s as bad as it looks, but recovery began before the last drop of water from Hurricane Ian hit. To help, go to: venicestage.secure.force.com/donate
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments