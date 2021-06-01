ST. PETERSBURG — A member of the Venice Toastmasters Club will represent Southwest Florida in the Toastmasters International World Championship of Public Speaking.
Allen Black, who lives in IslandWalk in Wellen Park, won the 2021 District 48 Toastmasters annual International Speech Contest, according to a news release.
Black retired from health care after 37 years and moved to North Port in 2018. He joined North Port Toastmasters and was elected its president for 2021-22. He also became a member of Venice Toastmasters and is president of IslandWalk Players — a group for senior citizens interested in theater, according to the news release.
“In his speech titled, ‘Mom’s Little Brass Ring,’ Mr. Black talked about the legacy his mother left him. After raising a family, she returned to college and got her degree. She gave her son, Allen, a brass ring to wear as a reminder that he should, ‘Never give up. Everyone has goals, but it is only those who persevere who achieve their dreams,’” according to the news release.
District 48 runs south from Naples north to Brooksville and east to Sebring with 100 Toastmasters Clubs representing about 3,000 members, it said.
For more information visit www.toastmasters.org/find-a-club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.