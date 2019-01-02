Each year when we look back at the stories that appeared in the pages of the Venice Gondolier Sun, I feel so blessed to live here.
Just two years before I moved here from Shaker Heights, Ohio, I said I would never move to Florida. I was wrong. My status as a snowbird lasted just two years. Of course there was a little help from the snow and cold in Cleveland’s snowbelt, which basically is centered in Shaker. While I was enjoying the sun and the beach in Florida, snow was freezing and thawing and working its way from the gutters to force its way under my brand new roof and then down inside the wall above my back door and downstairs powder room. I arrived home that March to a back door frozen shut and the first floor powder room ceiling no longer on the ceiling. Even though insurance paid for every penny and had it fixed in no time, that was the turning point. Add in taxes and snow plowing and such and even the low cost of water and insurance, the Florida sun still won.
That was 25 years ago. My real estate taxes have yet to even approach what I paid up north although my Venice house is worth a whole lot more than my northern house. Though my property insurance is not nearly as good, I have not had to buy a new winter coat in years and then only because I still judge ice skating and need warm clothes in all those ice rinks where I spend my free time.
So much for the economics lesson (my college major). The real reason I love it here is the people, people that, like me, appreciate what we have in Venice that is not matched in many other places in this country, even in Florida.
Venice is unique in that it was a John Nolen planned city and one of the few in the country which grew according to that plan for the most part, despite major hiccups like the Great Depression and World War II.
In 1928, when the population plummeted to 400 from some 4,000, those 400 kept the faith. They could not afford to light the street lights, but in that year few cities in America even had street lights. Fewer still had such well-planned streets and vest pocket parks. Venice also had a Chamber of Commerce. When its president heard that the Kentucky Military Institute was looking for a new winter quarters, he made the phone call that would put Venice back on the map — at least with people associated with what at the time was the country’s oldest military school.
The arrival of the KMI was the first step in the resurrection of Venice. World War II and construction in 1943 of the army air base (today the Venice Municipal Airport) and finally the arrival of The Greatest Show on Earth in 1960 combined to not only put the city on the national map but also to draw people with an interest in history, education, the arts and above all — community spirit and benevolence. Yet the first and possibly most important step was the arrival of the KMI. The KMI dormitory was renamed the KMI building a few years ago, and the northern bridge to the island part of Venice also was renamed, to honor the important significance of the KMI, which sadly left Venice in 1970 and then closed in 1972 in Lyndon, Kentucky, its home base.
But those entities each left their mark on Venice, a city with a remarkable history.
Today we have a superb community theater, great art center, Loveland Center, organizations such as Sertoma, Kiwanis, Rotary, PEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters and many others that support all the various things that make Venice unique.
That old adage about “those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it” does not really apply here in Venice. The bad that Venice experienced was national (Great Depression) not local.
Instead, I worry that those who do not know this area’s history may be its biggest danger. Lately I have run into people who have no clue about Venice history. They do not understand the importance of the KMI in resurrecting what might have become just any old beach town or the army airmen who liked what they saw even during wartime and who would return years later. The final brick in the wall was the arrival of the circus. Not only did the train cars proclaiming Venice as the “Winter home of the Greatest Show on Earth” let the world know about Venice but those circus people came with a love of the arts and a multi-cultural diversity that has become the icing on the cake. Venice is the only city of any size in the United States in which a circus (not just any circus but The Greatest Show on Earth) built an arena. The arena is no longer because too many residents did not know the history of this town.
If you love Venice as I do, take the time to explore its history.
Start at the Venice Museum and Archives. It is open today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Get involved. With a few more volunteers, the archives could be open additional days and reach even more people with its message. How many cities the size of Venice even have an archives?
Currently you can learn about Snook Haven, but on any day you can learn about Dr. Albee, the Nolen plan, prehistoric fossils and more. You can also buy books in its gift shop from which you can learn more.
If you have not attended a performance at Venice Theatre in a few years, you have no clue what you have missed. Add the theater to your New Year’s Resolutions. Call the box office at 941-488-1115.
If you have not been to the Venice Art Center, check out its members’ show, “Black, White and One Color,” until Jan. 18. There is always something new going on there, including breakfast and lunch in its cafe. Call 941-485-7136.
While there, stop by and check out our wonderful new library and see what is going on at the Venice Community Center. The center offers bridge lessons, dancing lessons, lectures, entertaining tribute artists, antique and craft shows, the annual orchid show and many a Friday Night dance party with David Jones, my favorite local radio personality on 107.9.
Note that the Museum and Archives, Art Center, Community Center and Library are all on the city’s “Cultural Campus,” bounded by Nassau to the west and Nokomis to the East.
Above all, support the downtown merchants. Shopping has not been easy because of the road construction, but the city has done a great job of orchestrating it to minimize problems and we are in the home stretch. While Tampa Avenue is torn up you might need GPS assistance to find your way to Venice Theatre and Luna Ristorante and those great merchants in the KMI Center plus Epiphany and even the post office, but it will all be worth it in just a few more months.
May your new year be wonderful.
