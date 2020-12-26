SARASOTA – The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has just been named the Top Stop for venues worldwide with 2,000 or fewer capacity by Venues Now for 2020.
“What a thrill to receive the great news that the Van Wezel has been named the Top Stop in the 2,000 seats or less category. Alongside our neighbors in West Palm Beach at the Kravis Center, who won the honor in the 2,001-5,000 capacity category, we are overjoyed that two Florida venues were recognized,” Executive Director Mary Bensel said. “It shows just how dominant Florida’s performing arts venues are and the economic impact we have for our state.
“I am confident that strong programming has kept us connected to our beloved communities over the years, and I can’t wait for the performing arts to come back soaring so that folks can again enjoy Sarasota’s arts community with their loved ones.
“We are also overwhelmed to hear that the Save Our Stages (SOS) Act is to be included in the new COVID-19 Relief Bill, and we will be sure to keep everyone informed as the circumstances surrounding the bill evolve soon.”
