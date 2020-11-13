PUNTA GORDA - The Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Garden hosts Marine veteran combat artist Elize McKelvey on Sunday.
The gardens will be open to veterans with valid proof of service - the gardens closed on Veterans Day because of Hurricane Eta.
"The Garden will exhibit Staff Sergeant McKelvey’s work done during her deployments overseas and while serving in the Marines. McKelvey will be on site and you will be able to see her doing some restoration of our sculptures," it said in a news release.
The meet-and-greet with McKelvey begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Prints will be available.
The gardens are open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with the last admission at 3:15 p.m.
"The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Garden is thankful for those who served," it said.
For more information, visit www.peacerivergardens.org.
