Venice High School students have a chance to compete for cash prizes in a poster contest as the Venice Performing Arts Center introduces its 2019 summer show series.
Becca Eldredge, managing director of the Venice Institute for the Performing Arts, and Kathy McSteen's Florida Comedy Network LLC are teaming up with prize sponsor, Realtor Martha Pike, to invite VHS students to design a “Sandy-Toes-Stand-Up” poster.
“Any VHS student can enter, McSteen said. “The top three designs will win $200, $100, and $50. Other entries will be displayed in the lobby for the audience to enjoy.”
To enter the contest, which ends May 10, VHS students can contact teachers Jeanette Moore or Madeleine Zubyk directly for contest guidelines, or email FloridaComedyNetwork@gmail.com.
Eldredge says, “I'm thrilled that Kathy McSteen is returning to work with us on 'Sandy-Toes Stand-Up.' She puts on a fabulous show that I know audiences are going to love."
VPAC starts its summer series on June 29 with “Timeless Country,” a musical journey through decades of the best country artists and their music. On July 27, The All American Boys Choir takes the stage. From California, this professional choir features over 100 boys ages 8 to 15 and has delighted audiences around the world.
On Aug. 10, live comedy returns to the VPAC. The first in 2017, “Women of Comedy,” sold out with a waiting list.
“I'm so excited to have our three productions on the VPAC main stage this year,' says Eldredge. “These will give audiences a variety of activities throughout the summer.”
Individual and summer VPAC series tickets are available through the box office at 941-218-3779 or at: veniceperformingartscenter.com.
