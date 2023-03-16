* Casting: male and female strong singing and dancing ensemble roles
* Children ensemble, ages 8–12 (Under 5 feet tall)
* Teen ensemble, ages 13-17
* Adult ensemble/understudies, ages 18-plus
Anyone interested in auditioning should record 32 bars of a Disney musical song. All video submissions should show a full body shot and state your name, age (children and teen ensemble), and the song you are singing.
Along with the video, please submit a current headshot/picture and resume. Include any audition reels you have showing vocals, dance, and acting.
All auditions must be virtually submitted. Once submissions are received, you may be asked to attend an in-person audition.
Broadway Palm is a professional theater. Productions require a rehearsal process from June 22 through July 6.
Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Children and teen ensemble roles will be double cast and will alternate performances.
Performance schedules can be found at broadwaypalm.com. Anyone interested must be available for all rehearsals and all alternated/assigned performances.
All submissions need to be emailed to Brian Enzman (brian@broadwaypalm.com) by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 24. Disney’s "The Little Mermaid "will be playing at Broadway Palm, 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, from July 7 through Aug, 12, 2023.
