That’s life.
A untitled Sinatra oil painting found in a downtown Venice thift shop went for $5,000 this week at an auction.
Former city employee Don Caillouette had high hopes it would earn far more, but admitted he was happy with the small windfall right before Christmas.
After expenses and restoration costs, he figures he’ll come out of it with $2,000 to $3,000. Not bad for an investment of less than $10.
He came across the painting at a second-hand store in Venice 20 years ago and bought it for $8.56.
The 1955 still life, signed on the front and back, came in right where Leslie Hindman Auctioneers in Chicago valued the painting.
“I’m glad it’s over,” Caillouette said. “I’ve had it a long time. It was a fun journey researching the painting. I learned a lot about Frank Sinatra over the years. And I learned a lot about the art world and auctions.”
What caught his eye in 1999 at The Green Butterfly on W. Miami Avenue, long since closed, was a beat up old picture frame with a Thanksgiving harvest theme signed “F. Sinatra 1955.”
Caillouette knew Sinatra was an avid abstract painter and began doing research on his signatures. He hired an expert to authenticate the signature, then spent more restoring and reframing the painting. The cost to ship the artwork to the auction house was almost $400.
Leslie Hindman held a Post War and Contemporary Art auction on Thursday, Dec. 13, where the Sinatra was sold to an unnamed recipient.
“Now someone else gets to enjoy it,” Caillouette said with a shrug.
Asked what he plans to do next, Caillouette grabbed his Fedora, looked back and said, “I’m going to look for another Sinatra.”
